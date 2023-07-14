Thunderstorm warning, watches issued for Windsor region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chatham-Kent.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms from late this afternoon through this evening.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from Grand Bend to Point Edward, moving southeast at 55 km/h. Officials said 100 km/h wind gusts and quarter size hail and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday night: Showers with thunderstorms ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 19.

Saturday: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.