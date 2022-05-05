Three youths facing charges following lockdown at Ford City Public School

Three youths have been charged after allegedly making violent threats toward Ford City Public School leading to a lockdown Wednesday.

Windsor police officers were called to the school in the 4195 block of Milloy Street around 10:45 a.m. for a “trouble unknown” call after receiving information there had been threats of violence made against the school.

Police say officers met with school officials and a lockdown was imposed.

A lockdown situation requires all occupants to shelter in place and no one can come in or exit the building.

The school was searched extensively and officers deemed the premise safe, the lockdown was lifted just before noon.

Through investigation, officers identified three involved youths.

They were found and arrested without incident around the time the lockdown was lifted.

All three are facing charges of public mischief and uttering threats.

Under the provisions of the Youth and Criminal Justice Act, the young offenders cannot be identified in order to protect their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com