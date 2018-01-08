

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have arrested three teens after a robbery in Kingsville.

OPP with the assistance of Windsor Police Service and Peel Regional Police Service arrested the suspects involved in an early morning robbery on Dec. 27.

The OPP's Major Crime Unit arrested three people, including one 17-year-old male and two 15-year-old males.

All three youths will be charged with robbery under the Criminal Code of Canada.

The OPP would also like to thank the public for information provided assisting in the identification of these suspects.