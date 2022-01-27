Three women in 70s die, 103 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 269 new high risk cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths and 103 hospitalizations on Thursday.

The health unit says three women in their 70s from the community have died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 542 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The region has 1,827 active cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says 103 people are in hospital with the virus on Thursday, including 14 in the ICU. That’s a decrease from 114 on Wednesday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 75 people with COVID in hospital on Wednesday. WRH says 42 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 24 are fully vaccinated and 18 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU – nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Eight are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Wednesday, there are 20 patients with COVID in hospital. Fifteen patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Thirteen COVID patients are unvaccinated and two are unvaccinated.

In-patients at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Tuesday with confirmed COVID-19 are: 18 fully vaccinated and one unvaccinated.

84 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

27 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

12 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

29 Community Outbreaks

16 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

352,018 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

85.3% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

332,690 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

80.6% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

174,184 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

49.9% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.