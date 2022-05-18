Three Windsor-Essex residents drive away in new vehicles refurbished by local students

Student mechanics gained experience refurbishing donated vehicles, on Wednesday, three residents in need of transportation were handed the keys to their new set of wheels.

The families from Windsor and Essex County received their new rides with the help of United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County community partnership, Rebuilding Wheels Rebuilding Lives (RWRL), which helps support residents with a reliable vehicle.

“We’re new to Canada,” Paulina Martinez Morales from Leamington, said in a news release. “This vehicle will help me obtain a diploma from St. Clair College, as well as provide transportation to English classes for my husband and extra-curricular activities for my three children.”

The United Way says owning a reliable car can make a big difference to families living in low income by helping people secure employment, access education and help parents support themselves and their families.

“This vehicle eases the time burden and stress of using public transportation to attend work, school, and medical appointments,” said Windsor resident Melissa Luce. “This is especially important to me since members of my family live with different disabilities, including epilepsy and diabetes.”

Since 2014 the program has provided deserving vehicles to 15 families in the region and engaged 440 students who were given the opportunity to work on a “real life” project that supports the community.

“The program provides a simple solution that ensures families have equitable access to economic opportunities in our region,” Lorraine Goddard, CEO at United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County, said.

Vehicles are repaired by students under the guidance of shop teachers at E.J. Lajeunesse and Leamington District Secondary School, and with the generous support of local auto dealerships and auto parts suppliers.

Members of the public interested in donating their vehicles are asked to call the United Way at 519-259-6169.