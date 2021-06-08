WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Tuesday.

WECHU says a man in his 50s and two men in their 60s, all from the community, have died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 431 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,675 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,091 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 153 active cases, 71 are considered a Variant of Concern. There are 19 people with confirmed cases in the hospital.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

5 cases are still being investigated.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

6 Workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

261,370 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

213,078 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

48,292 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 309,662 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

There was no WECHU YouTube livestream on Tuesday. The next livestream will be on Wednesday.