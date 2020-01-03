WINDSOR -- The provincial government is giving three Windsor-Essex hospitals $3.1 million towards upgrades and repairs.

Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare are all getting funding.

Chatham-Kent Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls announced the funding in Windsor on Friday.

“These infrastructure investments in well-functioning roofs, windows or heating and air conditioning can make a world of difference to a patient’s positive experience,” says Nicholls.

WRH is getting $1,542,162, Hotel-Dieu is getting $931,468 and Erie Shores will receive $666,152.

The money is coming from the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.