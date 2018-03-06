

Three events in Windsor-Essex have made the list of the 2018 Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario.

The Tecumseh Corn Festival, Carrousel of Nations and LaSalle Craft Beer Festival made the cut.

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2017 and were judged by an independent panel of judges.

Festivals and events of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the submissions – from community festivals to internationally recognized events.

The 2018 Top 100 Awards were given out on March 2 during FEO’s Annual Conference “Create the Experience” in Hamilton.