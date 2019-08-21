Three Windsor-Essex beaches deemed unsafe for swimming
Five beaches are safe for swimming after testing on Aug. 19, 2019. (Courtesy Windsor Essex County Health Unit)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:35PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:49PM EDT
There are three Windsor-Essex beaches that are not safe for swimming this week.
Mettawas Beach, Sandpoint Beach and West Belle River Beach are deemed unsafe for swimming by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit following the water testing.
Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff beach are considered fine for a dip.
Holiday Beach though remains off limits because of erosion from high water levels.