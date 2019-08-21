

CTV Windsor





There are three Windsor-Essex beaches that are not safe for swimming this week.

Mettawas Beach, Sandpoint Beach and West Belle River Beach are deemed unsafe for swimming by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit following the water testing.

Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff beach are considered fine for a dip.

Holiday Beach though remains off limits because of erosion from high water levels.