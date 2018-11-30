Three Windsor convenience stores robbed overnight
Windsor Police Service uniform
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 12:13PM EST
Police are investigating three overnight convenience stores robberies in Windsor.
The Mini Marts at 1520 Tecumseh Rd. W and 1108 California Ave. were robbed. The Mac’s Milk at Seminole Street and Pillette Road were also held up.
Police say multiple suspects were involved and at least one weapon was seen – but no injuries are reported.
More to come.