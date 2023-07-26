Three vehicles stopped going double speed limit: Windsor police

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over three vehicles going about double the speed limit over the last two days.

The first vehicle was stopped for travelling 100 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/h zone at Dougall Avenue and Medina Street.

The second vehicle was stopped for travelling 108 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the 500 block of Cabana Road West.

The third vehicle was stopped for travelling 96 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the 3500 block of Dougall Avenue.

All three drivers were issued a 30-day license suspension and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.