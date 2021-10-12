Three-vehicle crash closes Highway 3 in Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP and EMS are responding to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 3.

Police say it happened between County Road 23 and County Road 8 in Essex on Tuesday morning.

#EssexCtyOPP officers and @EssexWindsorEMS are responding to a report of a 3 vehicle collision on Highway 3 between County Road 23 and County Road 8 in the @EssexON

All lanes currently blocked. Traffic if being diverted off of Highway 3 at County Road 23 and County Road 8^sd pic.twitter.com/VqHzUuGApE — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 12, 2021

