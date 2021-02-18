Advertisement
Three-vehicle collision involving patient transport vehicle sends one person to hospital
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 8:47PM EST
Collision involving a patient transport vehicle at Riverside Drive and Crawford Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (Sijia Liu)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in the city’s west-end that has sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash involving a TLC patient transport vehicle and two cars occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive between Crawford Avenue and Caron Avenue.
The section of Riverside Drive was closed for several hours into the early evening, but has since re-opened.
The investigation remains ongoing.
