WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be popping up in Leamington this week.

The pop-ups are hosted by the Erie Shores Healthcare Community Response and Stabilization Team Wednesday through Friday at the 33 Princess Street parking lot (the former Princess Centre).

The clinics will be held Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

First and second doses will be available. Those over the age of 18 will receive the Moderna COVID vaccine and youth 12-17 years old will receive Pfizer.

OHIP is not required and all services are free.