WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged three Tecumseh residents after a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor and Tecumseh.

On Wednesday, members of OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the OPP Essex County Street Crimes Unit, OPP Canine Unit and the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, in conjunction with the Canada Border Services Agency, conducted a search warrant at a home in Tecumseh.

A quantity of cocaine, suspected fentanyl, LSD, marijuana, and money were seized following the execution of the search warrant at a home on Horwood Crescent.

Investigators also seized approximately $14,000 in Canadian currency, along with high-end jewellery and weapons.

Cameron Lemire, 27, Ardell Thompson, 27, and Madison Desbiens, 20, are all facing charges.

They are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of a Schedule 3 substance, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Oct. 19, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.