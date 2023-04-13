Three suspects wanted for aggravated assault near downtown
Windsor police are looking for three suspects in connection to an aggravated assault near the downtown core.
On April 6 around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of University Avenue West after receiving a call that a group of people were damaging a vehicle.
Through investigation, officers learned that a male victim had been attacked by four men with weapons at a home on University Ave. W.
The victim escaped the residence and ran to his vehicle, which was parked in front of the property. The suspects allegedly chased the victim into the street and began to strike the victim’s vehicle. Fearing for his safety, the victim fled from the vehicle.
Through investigation, officers identified one 47-year-old suspect. He is wanted on a charge of assault with a weapon.
The two other suspects are described as follows:
- Suspect #1 is olive complexion, short brown hair, approximately 5'10 tall, and 195 lbs. wearing a black sweatshirt, grey jeans, and white running shoes. He is wanted for assault with a weapon, utter Threats, point firearm, and mischief.
- Suspect #2 is a male wearing a red hoodie, a blue t-shirt underneath, a red ball cap, blue jeans, and white running shoes. He is wanted for assault with a weapon and mischief.
Anyone with information on Sirls whereabouts or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
