

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for three young men after a knifepoint robbery.

On Friday at about 10 p.m., patrol officers attended a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Parent Avenue for a report of a robbery in progress involving a knife.

Police received information that three suspects were in possession of "kitchen type" knives during the robbery and fled northbound on foot with cash and cigarettes.

No injuries were reported.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The first suspect is described as being a white male, 16-to-18 years old, approximately 6-feet tall with a slim build, wearing a dark winter coat, dark pants, black ski mask, and black gloves.

The second suspect is a white male, about 16-to-18 years old, approximately 5-foot-9 with a medium build, wearing a dark winter coat, dark pants, black ski mask, and black gloves.

The third suspect is a male with a medium complexion, 16-to-18 years old, approximately 5-foot-6 with a medium build, wearing a dark winter coat, dark pants, a black ski mask, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com