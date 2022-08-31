Three suspects arrested in alleged Windsor assault posted on social media

Windsor police say they have arrested three suspects after releasing a video of an alleged violent assault posted on social media.

Interim police Chief Jason Bellaire talked about the arrests on AM800's The Morning Drive Wednesday morning.

"No one deserves to be the victim of such senseless, reprehensible violence,” says Bellaire. “It's very disturbing, it's hard to watch, and it's despicable all around. We're certainly looking for the community's help and then we can charge the remaining suspects in this case once they're identified and located."

Investigators say they became aware of two separate incidents on Monday, where a group of suspects appear to randomly assault lone victims. The alleged assaults were recorded and posted to social media.

Police released a blurred and edited version of the videos on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help identifying multiple suspects.

Bellaire says the suspects arrested so far are two adult men and a youth. They are expected to face charges of robbery and aggravated assault in court on Wednesday.

"Windsor's a great city and a safe city, and I take my family to every corner of this city and there's no where I won't go where I don't feel safe. Perhaps it's because I came up as a young adult and a police officer in Windsor. There's a lot of great things going on in the community, and the community responded right away in this instance when we put out a call for assistance. Our community does back the philosophy of justice in this city," Bellaire says.

Investigators say the first assault occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27, at about 4:20 a.m., in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 100 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Five to seven suspects are believed to have been involved, say police. Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence from approximately 3:45a.m. to 5 a.m.

Police say the second assault is believed to have occurred on Saturday, Aug. 27 at approximately 5:20 a.m., in the area of Church Street and Pitt Street West.

It is possible the suspects were in the downtown core prior to the assaults. Investigators request all residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance footage for possible evidence from approximately 4:45 to 5:45 a.m.

Through investigation, police say it is believed the same suspects are involved in both assaults, which are thought to be random. Both incidents involve adult male victims who were walking alone when they were allegedly assaulted.

Police say one victim sustained a serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.