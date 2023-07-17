Three stunt driving charges laid in Chatham-Kent

Ontario Provincial Police in Chatham-Kent charged three young drivers with stunt driving last week.

Elgin County OPP stopped a driver on in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, July 11 who was speeding more than 55 km/h over the posted limit on St. Clair Road.

Police say the 19-year-old Sarnia driver was charged with stunt driving as a result.

Officers stopped another speeder two days later who was travelling westbound on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police say the 23-year-old driver was speeding more than 55 km/h over the posted limit. The motorist was also charged with stunt driving as a result.

A third driver was charged with stunt driving on the 401 around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Police pulled over the vehicle after it was clocked travelling more than 60 km/h over the posted limit.

Police say as a result of the investigation, the 20-year-old driver was charged.

OPP warn excessive speeding is the leading cause of fatal collisions. Police are reminding drivers to slow down and drive safe.