Three students assaulted at Leamington high school: OPP

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted three students with a baseball bat at Leamington District Secondary School.

The OPP Leamington Detachment responded to a report of an assault at Oak Street West around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Police say investigation revealed that three students were assaulted at the school.

Officers say one student suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital as precaution.

As a result of the investigation, the Leamington man was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident should contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.