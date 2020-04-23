WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are cracking down on speeders on local roadways.

Officers say they have removed several drivers from the road after they were clocked driving at excessive speeds.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., the traffic unit stopped a vehicle for speeding on North Talbot Road in Lakeshore. Police say the driver was travelling more than twice the 60 kilometre per hour posted speed.

Later Tuesday, around 10:30 p.m., a Leamington OPP officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Robson Road. Police say the driver was recorded going over 130 km/hr in the posted 50 km/hr zone.

On Wednesday around 11 a.m., a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 in Tecumseh was stopped going more than 70 km/hr over the posted limit.

In each case, the driver's licence was suspended and their vehicle towed and impounded pursuant to the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

Essex County OPP cautions motorists who drive at excessive speeds of the penalties and significant costs associated to this driving behaviour.