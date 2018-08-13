

Police are searching for suspects after three people were shot outside a plaza in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Shots were fired around 1am in the parking lot of a plaza near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police say that two adult males were both located at the scene with gunshot wounds. They say that an adult female who was also shot later took herself to hospital.

Meanwhile, police say a fourth victim was treated for a road rash of some sort that resulted from the shooting.

All three victims with gunshot wounds have non-life threatening injuries.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police say that their investigation remains ongoing.