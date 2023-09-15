Three people suffer minor injuries after crash on Highway 3

A Leamington driver has been charged after a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville sent three people to hospital Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police and Essex-Windsor EMS responded were dispatched to Highway 3 at County Road 18 around 6:18 a.m. for a report of a three-vehicle collision.

Police arrived on scene to find only two vehicles were involved in the collision. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police say as a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old man from Leamington has been charged with driving a motor vehicle without a licence and failing to yield to traffic on a through highway.

Police are reminding residents that if you see an erratic driver or you suspect a driver may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your cell phone.