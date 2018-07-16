Provincial police say the three people involved in a crash in Lakeshore Sunday evening have passed away.

Initially all three were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however they have all since succumed to those injuries.

The crash claimed the life of a Windsor couple and a Lakeshore man.

Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for witnesses of the head on crash that occurred on Essex County Road 42 east of Elmstead Roadaround at around 5:30pm Sunday.

County Road 42 between Elmstead Road and Lakeshore Road 103 was closed for several hours while officers collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.