

AM800, CTV Windsor





Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash in south-Windsor.

Windsor Police Services were called to a restaurant on the corner of Howard Ave. and North Talbot Rd. at around 12pm Saturday.

Patrol officers arrived to find an elderly woman had accidentally put her car in drive instead of reverse and plowed through a patio adjacent to the parking lot — hitting a family of three.

A teenage girl suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, the girl's father and teenage sister both suffered minor injuries – all three were transported to hospital, according to police.

No word if any charges are pending as WPS's Traffic Enforcement Unit continues its investigation.