Three people displaced after Tecumseh house fire

Three people displaced after Tecumseh house fire

Three people have been displaced after a house fire in Tecumseh on July 16, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter) Three people have been displaced after a house fire in Tecumseh on July 16, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver