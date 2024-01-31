WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three people charged with vehicle theft and break-in in south Windsor

    Windsor Police Car
    Share

    Windsor police have arrested three suspects after a vehicle theft and break-in in south Windsor.

    Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were conducting a routine patrol in South Windsor.

    During this time, they spotted a white Toyota matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen two weeks ago.

    Officers followed the stolen vehicle to a property in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Street. Two male suspects broke into the building while a female driver remained in the vehicle. The males returned to the car empty-handed, at which point officers intercepted the vehicle. All three suspects fled on foot but were quickly arrested without incident.

    A 34-year-old resident has been charged with:

    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • Break and enter
    • Breach of probation

    A 48-year-old resident has been charged with:

    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • Break and enter
    • Failure to comply with release order

    A 42-year-old resident has been charged with:

    • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
    • Break and enter

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News