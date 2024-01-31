Three people charged with vehicle theft and break-in in south Windsor

Windsor police have arrested three suspects after a vehicle theft and break-in in south Windsor.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were conducting a routine patrol in South Windsor.

During this time, they spotted a white Toyota matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen two weeks ago.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle to a property in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Street. Two male suspects broke into the building while a female driver remained in the vehicle. The males returned to the car empty-handed, at which point officers intercepted the vehicle. All three suspects fled on foot but were quickly arrested without incident.

A 34-year-old resident has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Break and enter

Breach of probation

A 48-year-old resident has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Break and enter

Failure to comply with release order

A 42-year-old resident has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Break and enter

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.