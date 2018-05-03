

Chatham-Kent OPP continue to crackdown on speeders on Highway 401.

Three more drivers have had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded for stunt driving in a construction zone this week.

On Monday at about 11 p.m., an officer stopped an eastbound vehicle in a construction zone on Highway 401 near Duart Road.

A 25-year-old Brampton man was charged with speeding over 150 kilometres per hour.

Two more drivers were charged around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the 401 near Scane Road.

A 46-year-old woman from Brantford was charged with racing for travelling more than 60 km/hr over the posted 80 km/hr in a construction zone.

A 23-year-old man from Ann Arbor, Michigan was also charged for travelling in excess of 150 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr construction zone.

In all three cases, the driver's licences were suspended and the vehicles impounded for a period of seven days.

Chatham-Kent OPP report stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.

The penalties for driving 50 km/hr or more over the speed limit are as follows: