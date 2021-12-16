Three people arrested on drug-related charges in LaSalle

Windsor, Ont. -

Three people are facing drug-related charges following an investigation into the suspected trafficking and possession of drugs in LaSalle.

The LaSalle Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit launched the investigation in November looking into suspected trafficking at a residence on Abbott Street.

On Wednesday, LaSalle police and the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit executed a search warrant and three people located in the home were arrested without incident.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was found to be wanted for violence-related criminal offences and was also found to be in possession of a small amount of illegal drugs.

The woman was arrested on a warrant and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and five counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police also arrested a 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. He was also held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested and found to be in possession of a small amount of illegal drugs. She was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance as well as one count of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. She was released on an Undertaking with a future court date.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 ext. 2532 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.