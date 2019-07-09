

Windsor police have arrested three people related to an investigation into shots fired on Drouillard Road.

Patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Drouillard on Tuesday at about 6:50 a.m.

Neighbours tell CTV News they thought they heard shots fired around 9 p.m. Monday. They claim police were around for a bit and returned Tuesday morning after a second instance of shots ringing.

"I've been living in the neighbourhood a long time and I've never seen crazy stuff like this," said one resident.

Officers located a number of spent bullet casings in the area Tuesday morning and the 1600 block of Drouillard Road was closed for about five hours as the Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The investigation appears to be centred around a business in the neighbourhood, but police will say only officers continue to look for clues.

Officers obtained a description of a suspect vehicle.

That vehicle was located shortly before 10 a.m., parked and unoccupied in lot in the area of Walker Road and Division Road. The vehicle was seized for examination.

The investigation led officers to Travelodge on Division Road where two men and one woman were arrested at about 12:30 p.m.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge says it's too early to confirm two different shootings Monday night and Tuesday morning.

"At times there have been reports of gunfire and it turns out to be anything from a car backfiring to fireworks to true gun fire," says Betteridge. "We're trying to determine exactly what was gun fire and what was maybe something else."

Police have not confirmed if they have located a weapon, and there is no information on motive.

This is the second incident involving gunfire in less than a week. Three people were arrested after gun shots hit a home at Mercer Street and Elliot Street East on July 3.

The matter remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Three people were escorted out of the building by police in handcuffs. The K9 unit was also on hand. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/BzOS8tCqGH — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) July 9, 2019