WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three people arrested after allegedly shooting woman and child with pellet gun

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police have arrested three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting with a pellet gun at a busy intersection on Halloween night.

    Police say a woman and her child were standing at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when they were shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a passenger in a moving vehicle.

    The woman was hit in the arm, while the child was struck on the left side of her face. Police say both suffered minor injuries.

    In an update posted to social media Saturday morning, police say officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and three suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

    Police are thanking the public for sharing the initial social media post to help find the suspects.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    These numbers show the staggering toll of the Israel-Hamas war

    The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority. Here's a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 3, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News