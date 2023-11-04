Three people arrested after allegedly shooting woman and child with pellet gun

Windsor police have arrested three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting with a pellet gun at a busy intersection on Halloween night.

Police say a woman and her child were standing at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Howard Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when they were shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a passenger in a moving vehicle.

The woman was hit in the arm, while the child was struck on the left side of her face. Police say both suffered minor injuries.

In an update posted to social media Saturday morning, police say officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and three suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Police are thanking the public for sharing the initial social media post to help find the suspects.