WINGHAM, Ont - A dog owner is facing charges in Wingham after his American Staffordshire Terrier (Pit Bull) got loose and attacked three children.

The incident occurred on November 13 at a church/private school on John Street West in Wingham.

According to police the dog slipped its collar and immediately ran from the owner’s residence to the nearby church where it began to bite the children.

The victims, aged 4,8, and 16, were all treated for bite injuries at hospital and were released later that day.

The father of one of the children along with an older sister attempted to stop the dog but it continued until the owner arrived and gained control of the dog.

American Staffordshire Terriers also known as Pit Bulls are banned in Ontario.

The owner is facing multiple charges in relation to failing to prevent the attack and is also charged with owning a Pit Bull.