

CTV Windsor





Three area beaches are not recommended for swimming this week, according to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

This week's beach testing shows Mettawas Beach and Cedar Island Beach in Kingsville, as well as Holiday Beach in Amherstburg all have high E.coli counts, which the Health Unis says may pose a risk to your health.

No beaches are closed at this time, but the E.coli count at Mettawas Beach is very close, just 17 points shy of that threshold.

The Health Unit conducts beach water quality monitoring at nine public beaches in Windsor-Essex at least once a week from June to September to ensure bacterial counts are below provincial standards.

The sampling takes place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E.coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week. Those results will be available by the end of the Friday.

For more information, call the Health Unit’s beach hotline at 519-258-2146 ext. 426