Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 58 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 49 hospitalizations and three additional deaths on Tuesday.

One man in his 70s and one man in his 80s, both from the community, and a woman in her 80s from a long-term care or retirement home are the latest deaths. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 613 people.

Windsor-Essex has 24 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 49 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including four cases in the ICU. That is an increase compared to 48 on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

25 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

18 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

3 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

3 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED