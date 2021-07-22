WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The health unit says there was a net increase of zero cases from yesterday, but three cases were reported but due to routine data clean up.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 1 case is travel related
  • 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
  • 1 case is still under investigation.

More coming.