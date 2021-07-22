Advertisement
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, but net increase of zero
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 9:50AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The health unit says there was a net increase of zero cases from yesterday, but three cases were reported but due to routine data clean up.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 1 case is travel related
- 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
- 1 case is still under investigation.
More coming.