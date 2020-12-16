Advertisement
Three new COVID-19 cases reported at University of Windsor
The University of Windsor sign is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov.16. 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on campus Wednesday.
The three new cases are not related to each other or other previously reported campus cases, a news release from the university said.
“The individuals are self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken,” the release said. “The University continues to work with and support the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit as needed.”
The University of Windsor has been following a remote learning model with most classes held online.
Staff, students and faculty who do work on-campus are required to complete a self-assessment questionnaire before attending.