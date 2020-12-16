WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on campus Wednesday.

The three new cases are not related to each other or other previously reported campus cases, a news release from the university said.

“The individuals are self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken,” the release said. “The University continues to work with and support the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit as needed.”

The University of Windsor has been following a remote learning model with most classes held online.

Staff, students and faculty who do work on-campus are required to complete a self-assessment questionnaire before attending.