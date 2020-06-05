WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three new anaesthesiologists are set to start working, addressing a year-long shortage at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hires were announced Thursday during the hospital board's first virtual meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Every single additional anaesthesiologist is positive for us at this stage, so with the new normal of course as it stands now, it's going to be a while before we get back to the old normal even if we get back to the old normal," says hospital CEO David Musyj.

The doctors are expected to move to Windsor from out of province, with each expected to start work within three-months.

Late last year it was announced Windsor Regional would cut-back its operating room schedule for elective surgeries by about 10 per cent as it tried to fill the void of anaesthesiologists.

Officials say the hospital needs the three new full-time anaesthesiologists to return to the customary surgical workload.