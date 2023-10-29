WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three men charged in Owen Sound with firearm offenses

    A gun seized by police on Sunday October 29 (Source: Owen Sound Police) A gun seized by police on Sunday October 29 (Source: Owen Sound Police)

    Three men from Grey Bruce are facing firearm charges along with a bail hearing Monday morning after being arrested for firing a weapon within the city limits.

    A vigilant officer observed a vehicle entering an empty property followed by several loud bangs in the area.

    Officers apprehended three male suspects, seizing a firearm and a box of ammunition.

    All three suspects are facing charges of unlawful possession, careless storage while one also faces a charge of failing to comply with a weapons ban. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News