Three Lakeshore residents honoured with OPP life-saving award

Top left: Wendy Howlett, Top Right Mustafe Mansour, Bottom left: Kimberly Mclean. (Courtesy Essex County OPP) Top left: Wendy Howlett, Top Right Mustafe Mansour, Bottom left: Kimberly Mclean. (Courtesy Essex County OPP)

Windsor Top Stories