

CTV Windsor





An overnight crash on the EC Row Expressway left three people injured including a pedestrian.

The two vehicle crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between Dougall Avenue and Howard Avenue.

One of the three injured was a pedestrian who was hit while attempting to push a vehicle on the road.

The nature of the injuries to those involved are listed as serious but not life-threatening, and one individual has already been release from hospital.

The eastbound lanes of EC Row were closed in the area until roughly 4:30 a.m.

No charges have been reported at this time.