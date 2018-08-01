Three injured in overnight crash
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 7:09AM EDT
An overnight crash on the EC Row Expressway left three people injured including a pedestrian.
The two vehicle crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between Dougall Avenue and Howard Avenue.
One of the three injured was a pedestrian who was hit while attempting to push a vehicle on the road.
The nature of the injuries to those involved are listed as serious but not life-threatening, and one individual has already been release from hospital.
The eastbound lanes of EC Row were closed in the area until roughly 4:30 a.m.
No charges have been reported at this time.