Three people are injured after a crash on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

Tecumseh Fire closed the road after a two vehicle collision shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened at Highway 3 and Sexton Side road and involved a tractor trailer and a car.

Tecumseh Fire tweeted out that passengers were trapped in the vehicle and extrication is now complete.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The tractor trailer was on its side blocking the intersection.

It's since been cleared and the road has reopened.