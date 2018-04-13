Three hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 3
A Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services truck is shown in this file photo Jan. 2, 2013. (Gina Chung / CTV Windsor)
Three people are injured after a crash on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
Tecumseh Fire closed the road after a two vehicle collision shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
The crash happened at Highway 3 and Sexton Side road and involved a tractor trailer and a car.
Tecumseh Fire tweeted out that passengers were trapped in the vehicle and extrication is now complete.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The tractor trailer was on its side blocking the intersection.
It's since been cleared and the road has reopened.
#Hwy3 & Sexton Side Rd extrication complete. 3 injuries reported extent of them is unknown. #Hwy3 is now closed. #TECFD— Tecumseh Fire ���� (@TECFD) April 13, 2018
CLEARED Collision: #Hwy3 (Talbot Rd) b/t Sexton SR and County Rd 34 #Tecumseh - #OPP clear from scene. ^jt— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 13, 2018