Chatham-Kent police are looking for three guns stolen during a break and enter in Dresden.

Police say someone smashed the front window to enter the Crappie Store on Metcalfe Street overnight Monday, and stole $1,700 worth of weapons.

A .22 caliber Savage bolt action rifle, a 12-gauge Remington Express shotgun and a 30 ought 6 Savage Axis bolt action rifle with a scope were taken.

A box of 100 bullets was also stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.