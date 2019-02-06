Three guns stolen from Dresden store
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 6:22PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 7:12PM EST
Chatham-Kent police are looking for three guns stolen during a break and enter in Dresden.
Police say someone smashed the front window to enter the Crappie Store on Metcalfe Street overnight Monday, and stole $1,700 worth of weapons.
A .22 caliber Savage bolt action rifle, a 12-gauge Remington Express shotgun and a 30 ought 6 Savage Axis bolt action rifle with a scope were taken.
A box of 100 bullets was also stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.