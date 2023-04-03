Three Essex County motorists arrested for impaired driving over the weekend

OPP in Essex County were kept busy over the weekend dealing with a number of impaired drivers.

The first incident happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday in Leamington when a patrol officer noticed a vehicle had expired licence plates. The officer stopped the vehicle on Robinson Street to speak to the driver.

Police say it became “apparent” the driver had consumed alcohol and issued a roadside screening. The driver was then arrested for impaired operation and taken to a local detachment where they provided two samples over the legal limit.

Tecumseh OPP also responded to an impaired incident around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday after a vehicle drove into a ditch on 9th Concession Road.

The investigating officer spoke to the driver and determined they were impaired by alcohol.

The driver was arrested and taken to headquarters for further testing and charged.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and the accused's driver's license was suspended for a period of 90 days.

A Leamington driver has been charged with impaired following a two-vehicle crash around 4:01 a.m. Saturday on Askew Street.

Investigation found an involved driver had previously consumed alcohol. They were arrested and taken to the police station where breath tests were administered.

In all three weekend incidents, the drivers were charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

Essex County OPP is reminding resident that if you see something suspicious, or suspect an impaired driver you should call the OPP or your local police service immediately.

If you see a driver who you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.