Three Essex County collisions result in impaired charges for drivers

OPP removed three impaired drivers from Essex County streets in recent weeks.

Police in Tecumseh were called to the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh Saturday, Feb. 18 for the report of a collision.

Following investigation, police charged a 43-year-old resident with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused was released from custody with a future court date.

Police again responded to a collision in Tecumseh on Thursday, Feb. 23 on Herbet Street.

A 70-year-old driver was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The driver was released with a court date scheduled for next month.

Police in Leamington responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 33 around 7:18 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a 19-year-old Leamington driver has also been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

The driver was also released from custody with a future court date.

“Essex County OPP would like to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” police said in a news release.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com