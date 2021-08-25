WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are issuing a message to residents after three early morning collisions were caused by impaired drivers.

Police have a message for residents to “choose your ride, don’t drink and drive” after three separate crashes Wednesday morning were caused by drivers under the influence.

There were no serious injuries reported from any of the collisions, but all three drivers have been arrested.

Police ask drivers to call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.