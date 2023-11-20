Three drivers facing impaired charges in Essex County

Essex County OPP have charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.

Police will be sending out a weekly update on impaired driving charges every Monday until the end of the year during the OPP Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

On Nov. 15, 2023, at 8:03 p.m., an officer on patrol in Kingsville observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop on Division Road.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device (ASD) test. The driver refused to provide a breath sample, was subsequently placed under arrest, and taken into custody.

As a result, a 27-year-old Essex resident has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Nov. 28, 2023, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Nov. 17, 2023, at 8:49 p.m., officers on patrol responded to a traffic complaint on County Road 22 in the Municipality of Lakeshore

Officers located the subject vehicle. Upon speaking to the driver, the officer says they observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 34-year-old Lakeshore woman has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Dec. 1, 2023, to answer to the charge.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

On Nov. 19, at approximately 11:55 p.m., members from the Leamington Detachment were conducting a festive R.I.D.E. program to check the sobriety of drivers on Erie Street North in Leamington.

As a vehicle approached the officers at a high rate of speed but managed to stop for the R.I.D.E. program. Upon speaking to the driver, an officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 22-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Dec. 6, 2023, to answer to the charges.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.