Three children escape west Windsor house fire now deemed 'suspicious'

Windsor police say three children got out safely in a house fire that they are now investigating as “suspicious” on the west side.

Windsor firefighters and police responded to an active house fire in the 1200 block of Askin Avenue On Wednesday around 2:20 p.m.

Members of Windsor Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze. Damage to the building is estimated to be about $250,000.

Three children were inside the house at the time of the incident. Police say all three escaped the home and were treated for minor injuries. Crews responded to the fire in the 1200 Block of Askin Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has launched an investigation into this incident and asks residents in the area to check their surveillance or dash cam footage for evidence around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.