Three Chatham teens arrested after guns and drugs found in vehicle: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say three 18-year-old Chatham men have been arrested after drugs and guns were seized after a traffic stop.
Police say they detected a strong smell of marijuana and observed a portion of a Glock style handgun in the vehicle during a traffic stop near Gray Street in Chatham on Monday.
The vehicle occupants, the three teens, were placed under arrest.
Police say one of the males attempted to flee, but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
Offciers searched incident to the arrest and located a second handgun and an amount of controlled drugs and substances.
The three males were charged with 18 separate offences, including firearms offences and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking. The males were subsequently released with a future court date.
