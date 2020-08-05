Advertisement
Three Chatham residents charged after fentanyl seized
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 11:36AM EDT
The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged three people and seized a quantity of fentanyl and cash.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit executed search warrants on a home and vehicle in Chatham on Tuesday.
In total, police say about $7,000 worth of suspected fentanyl and a quantity of cash was seized.
A 33-year-old Chatham man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
A 29-year-old Chatham man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with probation. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
A 28-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was released from custody pending a future court date.