Three Chatham residents arrested after allegedly Tasering a person

Chatham-Kent police say three people have been arrested after Tasering a person in Wallaceburg.

Police responded to an assault investigation on Running Creek Drive at 7:22 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers learned the three people attended the victim’s address in a vehicle. Two people approached the victim while the third stayed in the vehicle. One person allegedly punched the victim while another used a conducted energy device on the victim.

All three fled the area in the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle on Devonshire Road in Chatham and conducted a traffic stop. All three individuals were arrested and transported to police headquarters.

Upon a search, incident to arrest, police say they located two conducted energy weapons and suspected oxycodone tablets.

The 47-year-old Chatham man was charged with party to an assault, party to an assault with a weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon. He was released with conditions and a future court date of May 8, 2023.

A 43-year-old Chatham man was charged with assault, party to assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with a release order, three counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was held pending a bail hearing.

A 39-year-old Chatham woman was charged with two counts of party to an assault, assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon country to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order. She was held pending a bail hearing.